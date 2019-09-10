The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1994:
Results of a random telephone survey of the Salida School District to determine how the community would support a bond election in November indicates most respondents favor some improvements to school facilities.
Growth in the schools over the past few years, in student enrollment as well as in programs, prompted the study to determine expansion needs. The addition of computer labs at each school and the tech/prep program at Salida High School are two of the new programs.
