The Salida Mail, May 21, 1920:
Arrangements for the observance of Memorial Day will be made at a meeting next Wednesday of the G.A.R., Ladies of the G.A.R.W.R.C., Sons of Veterans, Spanish-American War Veterans and the American Legion.
Charles Underwood, commander of the local post, G.A.R., will open the meeting. H.D. Smith is chairman of the committee on arrangements for the G.A.R.
