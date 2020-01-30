The Salida Mail, Jan. 30, 1920:
The Country Club composed of young people of Missouri and Adobe Parks, Salida and Wellsville enjoyed a dance at the Assembly hall Friday evening. Miss Grace Williamson furnished the music. During the evening refreshments were served and a pleasant evening enjoyed until a late hour.
The members expect to give a dance every two weeks. The next one, a leap year dance, will be given Friday evening, February 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.