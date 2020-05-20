The Salida Daily Mail, May 19, 1945:
All farmers will be required to obtain a permit from the OPA to sell or transfer any meat after May 14th.
The local War Price and Rationing board will furnish the farmer with a form to be filled out showing the amount of meat slaughtered by the farmer during each quarter of 1944.
Farm slaughterers will be issued a permit to kill for sale or transfer as much meat in 1945 as he transferred or sold in 1944, providing this amount does not exceed 6,000 pounds.
Farmers who did not sell or transfer any meat in 1944 may, if they desire so, obtain a permit to kill up to 400 pounds for sale or transfer.
