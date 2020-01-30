The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 30, 1945:
Mr. and Mrs. Joe R. Trujillo received word from their son, Jake Trujillo, who is attending a radio school in the Hawaiian Islands, stating that he has been promoted from 1c Seaman to 3c Radioman. He has been in the service one year and in the Islands since Dec. 1.
