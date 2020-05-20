The Mountain Mail, May 19, 1970:
A group of 40 railroad employees signed up this past Friday evening to reactivate the DRGW Veterans Club.
Elected to serve as officers for the period June 1, 1970, to June 1 ,1971, are L.W. Heister, president; Frank Scanga, vice president; George W. Kurtz, Jr., secretary-treasurer.
Chosen as a board of directors to work with officers are Chris Bernstein, L.A. McClanahan, James Allen, M.J. Plewes and R.C. Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.