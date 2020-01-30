The Mountain Mail, Jan. 30, 1970:
Salida’s Police Department and the District Attorney’s office are conducting an investigation into what might become a matter of concern for the Insurance Commission.
In recent days a team of four salesmen have reportedly been working door-to-door making calls on customers of one insurance company, and reportedly giving some indication they are representing that company, while in fact they are selling for another insurance company.
Police Chief Harry Cable said the people involved in the change of policies have received their money back and that the future course of action is not yet determined by authorities. The four salesmen were ordered to stop their door-to-door selling in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.