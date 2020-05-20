The Mountain Mail, May 19, 1995:
Salidan Ted Sarai made a triumphant return to the world of competitive swimming last weekend, winning three golds and a silver medal in the Western Slope Senior Games.
Sarai won golds in the 25- and 50-meter freestyle and the butterfly and a silver in the medley relay.
Sarai may have had a slight edge on his competition. The last time he swam competitively was for his native country of Hungary in the 1952 Olympics.
Over 256 senior participants took place in the Western Slope Senior Games in several different events last weekend.
Sarai works in Salida at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center as the pathology services manager.
