The Mountain Mail, Jan. 30 1995:
Arkansas River users, especially certain types of anglers, are needed to composite the survey of recreational use of the river.
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and several government agencies are participating in a study of the Arkansas River, known as the Water Needs Assessment.
One aspect of the assessment is a study to determine how changes in flows affect recreational use, particularly fishing and boating.
In an earlier request for survey participants, the AHRA received numerous responses from both boaters and anglers.
However, several types of anglers (bait, spin and those who have gone float fishing) are still needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.