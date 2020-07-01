140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 3, 1880: Maysville, a small but thriving little town about eight months old, situation in Chaffee County, about twelve miles from the town of South Arkansas, is beautifully situated in the deltas between the middle and north forks of the South Arkansas river and is not only beautifully situated between these streams with a beautiful town site, but is surrounded from every point of the compass with rich and valuable mines. Situated as it is, it is the key, or outlet for both the north and middle forks of the South Arkansas river, on both of which valuable mineral lodges are found and being successfully worked. On the middle fork of the South Arkansas are the famous Monarch mine owned by a New England company, with ex-Governor Rice of Massachusetts, as one of it’s owners; the famous Columbus, on the same fork in the same district, owned and worked by Captain Jack Sullivan and others.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 2, 1920: When John Warner of San Diego, Calif., wants to visit his mother he jumps on his bicycle and starts. The fact that his mother lives in Illinois, near Chicago, and that John is 72-years-old makes no difference to him. He is just as spry as a lad of fifteen and his bicycle is as popular now as it was thirty years ago.
He has traveled 30,000 miles on a bicycle and the carburetor is still working and all cylinders hitting.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 30, 1945: Great Britain has no sympathy with the Russian form of government. Winston Churchill admits it. He said Britain accepted Russia as an ally to help beat Hitler but that he does not accept Russian ideas. The United States has no sympathy for Russian ideology. But the actions of both nations are helping to widen the influence of Joseph Stalin in Europe and in Asia.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 28, 1970: President Nixon announced total American withdrawal from Cambodia today and called on Hanoi to seize the moment for an honorable peace in Southeast Asia or face a struggle that could go on for months or years.
In a 7,000-word statement outlining the U.S. position, Nixon hailed the Cambodian operation as a success that enhanced prospects of peace and the completion of the timetable for bringing American troops home from Vietnam.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 30, 1995: The Fourth of July weekend is notoriously one of the worst weekends for drunk driving across the nation.
Last year, three of the four traffic deaths over the holiday in Colorado involved alcohol and violations close to doubled the weekend average, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
