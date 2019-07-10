The Salida Record, July 11, 1919:
This evening at Elks hall a reception will be tendered to Aviator Harry Crewdson who came so near losing his life at the flight on the 4th.
The airplane was the property of Mr. Crewdson, and it was practically ruined. As he was working under a bureau, he received only one-fourth of the contract price, scarcely enough to pay his expenses to Salida.
The Fair Association, realizing that he had made the flight under circumstances that would have made a more timid man hesitate, and that he did it in order not to disappoint the crowd, thought that he was entitled to something for his efforts, and they gave him $500 additional. In addition to this, a reception will be tendered to him carrying with it the good will of Salida people.
