The Mountain Mail, Dec. 5, 1994:
The Salida Brass is playing music for the holiday season at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 in front of Gambles Store on F Street.
This year listeners will have an opportunity to show their appreciation by donating money at the performance.
Proceeds will be divided between Christmas Mountain U.S.A. expenses and the Salida Brass for the purchase of new music.
Members of the Salida Brass are Arlin Buller, Bob Cook and Tibor “Ted” Sarai on trumpet, Damain Buchholz and Jon Moorhead on trombone and Roy Hess on tuba.
