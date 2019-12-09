The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1969:
George Everett, Jr. of Salida has been appointed by Gov. John Love to serve as one of the five Coloradans on the Four-State Water committee of the Arkansas Basin Association.
The letter from the Office of the Governor listed Everett as being the representative of the upper reaches of the Arkansas Basin.
On the committee, Everett will be serving with such people as J. Sid Nichols of Colorado Springs; municipalities in the Arkansas Valley; Thomas W. McCurdy, Olney Springs, trans-mountain diversion and agricultural irrigation; Charles L. Thomson, Pueblo, Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District; and Tom W. Ten Eyck, Lakewood, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
