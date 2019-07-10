The Salida Daily Mail, July 10, 1944:
DENVER – A 16-year-old hitchhiker from Missouri brushed death but emerged with only minor injuries when he was run over by a heavy bus as he lay asleep on the pavement near the Colorado-Kansas line east of Burlington, the State Patrol reported.
Quick thinking by the bus driver, R.A. Christy, saved the boy from being crushed when Christy swerved the bus and straddled its wheels over the sleeping youth, Patrolman H.P. Morrison said.
Christy, en route from Denver to Kansas City, stopped his bus. He found Allen Cripps, 16, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., limping toward him, rubbing a bruised knee.
Christy placed the boy aboard and took him to Sharon Springs, Kan., where a physician took four stitches in his knee.
Cripps said he was hitch-hiking home and became tired when he failed to get a ride. He said he sat down on the edge of the pavement and fell asleep, apparently rolling out into the lane of traffic without awakening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.