The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 6, 1944:
Harold (Kansas) Thonoff has accepted the position of under-sheriff of Chaffee county and has removed to the courthouse.
The appointment was made by Acting Sheriff Fred Underwood by arrangement with Sheriff-elect Emmett Shewalter who will take office Jan. 1.
Mr. Thonoff will be instructed by Mr. Underwood in the routine duties of the office and Mr. Thonoff will be appointed under-sheriff by Mr. Shewalter.
