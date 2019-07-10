The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1969:
They’re happy now, but at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning they’ll be happier still. Spec. 4 Thomas Naccarato is scheduled to land in Denver at that hour and they plan to be there to meet him.
Tom, as he is known to local friends, was among the first contingent to be shipped from Vietnam and the war zone as part of the proposed 25,000-troop withdrawal by the end of this year. He has been serving with the 9th Infantry Division in the war-torn country.
