The Salida Mail, Dec. 9, 1919:
While the Chemistry class was working in the laboratory of the Salida High School this morning, someone placed a lighted alcohol burner too close to a glass jar of gasoline causing it to explode.
One window pane was blown out and soon the floor and one of the tables was blazing and the building was filled with smoke.
The fire department was called and several emergency extinguishers were applied and the flame was soon subdued.
The fire gong was sounded and classes left the building in comparative good order. No one was hurt.
