The Salida Mail, Sept. 30, 1919:
Salida fans will be offered a ten-round fast exhibition tonight when Young Joe Rivers of Salida and the original Frankie Murphy of Denver will meet at the Salida Athletic club. Murphy is one of the fastest boxers in the state and Rivers was one of the star entertainers of the A.E.F. in France when the boys were back of the front line trenches.
Manager Hackenschmidt has arranged several good boxing and wrestling preliminaries. He went to Denver last week to secure Murphy for this contest and while there he also made arrangements to enter several contestants in the wrestling and boxing contests at the National Western Stock show tournament in January.
