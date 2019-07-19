The Salida Record, July 18, 1919:
The reading and thinking people are wise to the fact that when the present stocks of retail shoe leathers are exhausted, that the hide and leather famine which is dawning upon us will force the retail shoe dealers to pay from one to four dollars a pair advance in prices for their next stock of shoes.
The retail shoe dealers will be forced to raise their prices proportionately.
People everywhere are buying a year’s supply of shoes. It is money in their pocket.
Many writers of national reputation on hides and leathers saw we are coming to a modern shoe age.
