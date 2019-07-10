The Mountain Mail, July 11, 1994:
According to Visitors Bureau officials, the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau 800 number has received 2,501 calls for the first half of 1994.
In 1993 for the same period, 1,861 were received. This is an increase of 42 percent.
