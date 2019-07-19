The Salida Daily Mail, July 19, 1944:
Salida is not afflicted with a water shortage, nevertheless irrigating hours have had to be restricted. The city has a water supply sufficient for twice its present population as compared with the supply of other cities.
The difficulty is the water mains are unequal to demand and demand is out of all reason. The regulations provided for three hours of irrigating each morning and evening, with set hose, a total of six hours a day. Besides that, irrigating with the hose held in hand was permitted at any time, any day.
When these regulations were followed there was an ample flow of water with good pressure. But some people allowed the hose to stand at all hours of the day and night, frequently in the same spot.
The soil of Salida is so porous that excess water flows through it as though a sieve and is of no value.
