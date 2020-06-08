The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1995:
Salida Archery Club is hosting the 1995 Archery Shooters Association Colorado State 3-D Championships and Federation National Championship Qualifier at 10 a.m. Sunday on CR 108, 1½ miles south of U.S. 50.
There are classes for all styles of shooting and experience. This year there is a new class just for the bowhunter, the average guy who normally doesn’t compete but would like to hone shooting skills for the upcoming bowhunting season.
