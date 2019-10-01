The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 29, 1944:
While American pilots plague the Axis like a scourge of locusts, Uncle Sam continues to turn out skilled aerial fighters by the hundred. At Foster Field, Texas, for instance, another class of cadets has just been launched into advanced training.
Class 44-J is the thirty-third such group to come to this advanced fighter pilot school of the AAF Central Flying Training Command. Its members have been gathered from 40 states. Among those in the class is Frank J. Scanga, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe D. Scanga, Cozy Camp, Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.