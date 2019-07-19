The Mountain Mail, July 21, 1969:
USS Constellation (FHTNC) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Gordon A. Young, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas H. Young of 1008 H Street, Salida, is serving aboard the USS Constellation.
The Constellation is an attack carrier based in San Diego, Calif.
The ship and attached Air Wing 14 are conducting carrier qualifications off the coast of California in preparation for the carrier’s fifth combat mission in Southeast Asia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.