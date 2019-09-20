The Salida Record, Sept. 19, 1919:
Many Salida people are planning to attend the big fair at Saguache on September 18, 19 and 20 and that they will not be disappointed is evident from the great preparations being made by the Saguache people. It is well that Salida people attend this fair because Saguache turned out in force to the Salida celebration.
It is claimed that 52 automobile loads of people came to Salida for that occasion. Free auto and free grandstand privileges are some of the inducements offered for visitors.
