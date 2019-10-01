The Mountain Mail, Oct. 3, 1969:
Two men apparently were asphyxiated in the Lead Tunnel early today.
The two men, whose names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, were pronounced dead in Leadville.
A hospital spokesman said the two were working about 3,400 feet inside the tunnel when they lost consciousness. One came to and called for help and other workers rescued them and began artificial respiration.
The men worked for the Frontier Construction Co., prime contractor on the Leadville Lead project.
