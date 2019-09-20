The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 20, 1944: Mrs.
Alice Noid, Camp Fire field worker who will arrive in Salida Thursday for a visit with the Camp Fire groups and leaders, has a long record of service to youth organizations.
She comes directly from a position as Camp Fire executive Kansas City, Mo. She has had experience with local problems, including camps both in Kansas City and Great Falls, Montana.
Mrs. Noid has had experience in Boy Scout work, her father being a Scoutmaster, as well as Campfire work.
She is an avid collector of wood carvings, U.S. stamps and demitasse cups and her newest hobbies are Kodachrome and “Tops,” her saddle horse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.