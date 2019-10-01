The Mountain Mail, Oct. 4, 1994:
Despite loud complaints from the 17 citizens present and a suggestion to table the motion, the Salida City Council passed the controversial parking fine ordinance 4-2, Dennis Daley and Floyd Cummins dissenting.
The motion was amended to read that a $50 fine would be enforced for parking illegally in a handicap space and the time period for the $10 fine to become a $25 fine was extended from 24 hours to seven days.
“I’m not convinced there’s a problem. This is like moving back to Denver. A $10 fee is exorbitant and $25 is just mean,” said Chris Byars, a downtown business owner.
