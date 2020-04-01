The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1995:
The Bureau of Land Management Proposed Resource Management Plan and Final Environmental Impact Statement is available to the public for a 30 day protest period.
The plan establishes resource conditions and provides for managing and allocating of BLM administered land and mineral resource in the Royal Gorge Resource Area for the next 15 to 20 years.
The Royal Gorge Resource Area which is located in eastern Colorado encompasses 653,000 acres of public lands and 2,566,000 acres of Federal subsurface mineral estate in 16 counties.
A draft resource management plan and environmental impact statement for the Royal Gorge Resource Area was made available to the public in September of 1993 for a 90 day review and comment period.
