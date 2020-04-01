The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1970:
Pickets threw up lines around major trucking terminals in the Denver area early today, launching what could lead to a nationwide shutdown of the trucking industry.
Pickets began appearing a few hours after negotiation talks between Teamsters Union officials and trucking industry representatives in Washington D. C. bogged down.
Local Teamsters union officials in Denver were reluctant to discuss the picket action, saying their representatives were in Washington for the talks.
Bath said the strike would affect 20 or 22 major trucking firms out of Denver into Colorado and Wyoming.
