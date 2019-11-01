The Salida Mail, Nov. 4, 1919:
Halloween was fittingly observed by young and old alike this year with parties and pranks and mischief makers abroad with their usual fun, some doing damage to property.
The Freshman class of the high school gave a masquerade party Friday evening at the Assembly hall.
The hall was prettily adorned with the usual Halloween decorations and presented a weird scene with the witches and ghosts.
Dancing was indulged until a late hour when refreshments were served.
The Misses Parks, Melcher, Kendall and Whitson acted as chaperones.
