The Salida Daily Mail, April 2, 1945:
Second Lieutenant Joe Cribari, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Cribari arrived Saturday from Quantico, Va. where he had spent two years in a school for United States Marines. He was given his commission recently and is now awaiting assignment to duty.
Lt. Cribari is a former member of the Salida Spartans football team in the state championship days. His brother, Tony, is a corporal in an engineering corps and is serving on the German front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.