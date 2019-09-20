The Mountain Mail, Sept. 19, 1969:
Better than ever had to be used when the James Brothers Circus had ended two 2-hour performances at the rodeo arena here Thursday.
Fascination written on the faces of youth was the order of the day, and adults held their breath during the afternoon performance as a high wire motorcycle stalled during the finale, backed down the sloping wire, and started all over again to put on an act of daring rarely seen.
The elephant act displayed the meticulous care with which the pachyderms, particularly the three youngsters, had been trained.
