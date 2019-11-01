The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 1, 1944:
Did you know that in case of fire drills any school in Salida can be emptied in less than a minute even though the pupils don’t know the drill is coming?
Several surprise fire drills have been tried in the Salida schools already this fall, and the youngsters at the sound of the gong, which they recognize as a fire drill, pass quietly to the closest exit and clear the buildings with no confusion whatsoever.
In some cases experiments have been tried using but one of the outside doors – a condition which simulates that of a fire which might block some of the exits – but the one-door method seems not to bother the Salida youths in the least.
