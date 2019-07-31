The Salida Record, Aug. 1, 1919:
Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Bode received word yesterday from the Bode twins saying that they had arrived in Boston on July 24th, on the U.S.S. Israel.
Before leaving Europe they were given a sightseeing trip. They visited various points of interest in Italy and France and spent eight days at Nice.
The return trip to the U.S. was good with the exception of two days of bad weather.
The boys were sent to a receiving ship after reaching this country and expected to be there a few days or a week.
They are expected home around the first part of this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.