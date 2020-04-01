The Salida Mail, April 2, 1920:
A boy named Besserman, a trusty from the state reformatory, who had been working on the Burleson ranch near Buena Vista, stole a neighbor’s car Wednesday evening and came to Salida and took in the first show at the Empress theatre. He had three gallons of gasoline put in and was making ready to leave for Denver when Marshall Blunkall arrested him on a charge of theft. The boy was taken back to the reformatory.
