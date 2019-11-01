The Mountain Mail, Nov. 3, 1969:
Authorities, acting on a tip Sunday, questioned a 16-year-old Denver girl and secured a confession that she had taken three marijuana cigarettes into Colorado State Reformatory at Buena Vista.
She appeared before District Court in Salida today on the charge.
The teenager was transported to Denver today by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department, where she was turned over to Denver juvenile authorities.
