The Salida Daily Mail, July 31, 1944:
Further weakening of the German military machine was seen today as evidence mounted against Col. Gen. Kurt Zeitzler, former chief of the army general staff, involved in a plot against Hitler’s life. Ankara reported that at least 4,000 suspected officers had escaped from Germany.
The extent of the conspiracy is apparent in reports that not only Zeitzler but other high officials were involved.
Private reports reaching Ankara said that since the abortive attempt on Hitler’s life and the beginning of Himmler’s purge, at least 4,000 officers have disguised themselves as ordinary soldiers and with state traveling orders escaped in small groups or individually into Bulgaria, Slovakia and Bohemia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.