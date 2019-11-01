The Mountain Mail, Nov. 2, 1994:
Xi Epsilon Delta held its annual Halloween party Oct. 26, in the “Mummy Room” behind the Glovan Graveyard at 502 Palmer St. (This location disappeared after Halloween.)
They were surrounded by bats, ghosts, cobwebs and a cowboy corpse and warmed by a bubbling cauldron served from a pot-bellied wood stove.
Shirley Lambert read a ghost story after which guests reminisced about their own ghostly encounters.
Following the party, guests received a ghost to take home for Halloween.
