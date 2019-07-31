The Mountain Mail, July 31, 1969:
CHICAGO – Five policemen were wounded in a 30-minute gunfight between police and gunmen in the headquarters of the Black Panther party early today.
Police stormed the West Side building and arrested three men shouting “die pig.” The men were taken to Cook County Hospital after being injured in a scuffle with police.
