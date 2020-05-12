The Salida Mail, May 11, 1920:
Chaffee county will receive another truck from the government for use in road construction.
This is the word brought back by County Commissioner W. L. Philbin from the road meeting in Denver a few days ago.
Commissioner Glenn also was to have gone to help make the plea for this county but he was under the care of a physician.
