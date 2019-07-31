The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1994:
Sounds of squeals, oinks and grunts filled the big top in the event pavilion Thursday morning for the 4-H Pig Show.
Brown, black, pink, spotted and striped swine filled the arena while their owners walked alongside, batting them lightly on their fleshy jowls to keep them moving around the woodchip-filled floor as the judge did his inspection.
Livestock Judge Bill Nobles said a winner is judged according to a pig’s stoutness, muscle, structural soundness and general marketability and completeness of package.
“I’m looking for a complete type of pig,” Nobles said. “A good pig combines muscle with structure and trimness.”
