The Salida Daily Mail, May 12, 1945:
Among those graduating recently from an intensive course of Basic Engineering training at Service Schools here was Leonard John Knipp, 27, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Knipp, 534 E. St. Salida, Colo.
His wife, the former Margaret Quarne and daughter, Joan, also reside here.
He graduated with the class of 1937. He volunteered and was inducted in June 1944, going to Farragut, Idaho, for basic training.
This Bluejacket was selected for his specialized training on the basis of his recruit training aptitude test scores.
Graduates from the ten specialized courses taught here at the Service Schools are sent to sea, to shore stations, or to advanced schools for further duty.
