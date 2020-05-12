The Mountain Mail, May 12, 1970:
The 112 employees of Salida Hospital figures out to about average when compared with hospitals on a nationwide basis.
Nationally, it required 270 employees to serve 100 patients.
During the month of April, the local staff served an average of 41.17 patients daily. During the past year, the figure ran just slightly higher at 41.76 average daily patient load.
The average length of stay per patient figured out to be 7.65 days with a total of 1,235 patient days during April. Again, the average rose a little on the annual basis. The average stay figured out to be 8.2 days.
