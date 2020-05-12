The Mountain Mail, May 12, 1995:
The Arkansas River Headwaters Association is in the process of implementing a comprehensive volunteer program but they’re lacking one thing – volunteers.
“We’re very excited about this,” volunteer coordinator Rebecca Bornhurst said. “We need volunteers from any age group, with different backgrounds for a variety of duties.
“People don’t need to be specialized in one particular area. There are so many people that are valuable resources, if they would like to share, we would love to have them.”
