The Salida Mail, Oct. 31 , 1919:
Marshal Blunkall is preparing for a busy night with the Halloween merrymakers. The city ordinances will be strictly enforced and all law violations will result in arrests.
There will be many parties and Halloween socials but the boys upon mischief bent will be closely watched by the police and property owners.
