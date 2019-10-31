The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 31, 1944:
All children in Salida and the county are invited to take part in the Halloween party tonight.
A parade will form at Alpine Park at 6:30 o’clock and will be led by the High School band. Children will march to the Salida Theatre for a free show. It is not necessary to have a costume to march in the parade.
A free dance will be held at the High School gym at 8:30 o’clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.