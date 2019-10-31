The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1969:
There was a time in the United States when Halloween was a day of dread for adults for it was the custom of many boys and girls to pull pranks that were not entirely harmless, such as overturning “chick sales,” tearing up fences, putting buggies on the school house roof, etc.
In more recent years, in communities such as ours, organizations like our police department have provided entertainment and treats for children and have thereby eliminated any reason for dread by the adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.