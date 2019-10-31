The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1994:
Old houses carry their own stories. My house being over 100 years old has one.
Many years ago, a couple bought and moved into their new home on G Street. As fate has it, the first to pass away was the man of the house. This left only the lady of the house living very much alone.
Neighbors kept a watchful eye on the house and said they knew someone still lived inside because they could see the old lady sitting in her rocking chair – rocking, rocking, rocking – with only a candle on a table beside her as light.
It had been some time when someone noticed the candle was no longer lit. They found her still sitting in her rocking chair, but life had escaped her.
The house was boarded up and remained vacant for many years until we bought it.
There are times when I hear my (rocking chair) rocking, rocking, rocking and when I look there is no one in it. Neighbors tell me they still see the candle burning and me rocking …
Or is it …?
— Submitted by Marsha Ewing
