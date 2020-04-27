The Salida Mail, April 27, 1920:
S.D. Nicholson and W.J. Candlish dropped into the Salida Mail office Thursday for a chat. The chatter was out but that was too bad. Mr. Candlish is the erstwhile senator from this district and a mining man. Mr. Nicholson is also a mining man and at present a candidate for the United States Senate.
While they were in Salida they made a discovery. Mr. Karl Schuyler, also a candidate for the United States Senatorship, had been here before them. He conferred with a few of the local politicians and he wanted to know how many Republicans would vote for him in the primary election. Dick Saw did not know but he proceeded to find out. He made a complete canvas of the county. Incidentally he found out how many Democrats and how many Republicans there are in the county.
